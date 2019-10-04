Here’s A Suggestion
To the Editor:
When you read one of John McClaughry’s columns in the CR about climate change or the environment like his “Climate Activist Hypocrisies Exposed” (9/24/19), keep in mind what John wrote in a previous letter to the CR editor (11/21/13).
He wrote: “I wrote in my column: ‘there is no evidence that human release of greenhouse gases has any detectable effect on global temperatures.’ This absolutely unhinges Mr. Hauserman. He says the statement is ‘absurd and untrue.’ Very well; show me the evidence. Believe me, I have tested that statement for most of a decade, and if I could find any evidence, I wouldn’t be repeating that statement.”
John demanded “evidence” from Mr Hauserman while offering not a shred of evidence to support his own claim that he can find no relationship between human activity and global temperatures. John wants CR readers to take his word at face value. He’s “tested” human contributions to global warming for most of a decade. He demanded Mr Hauserman provide “evidence” but failed to provide “evidence” to support his own “studies.”
One has to wonder why John believes his “studies” and his “evidence” (which he has not shared) are more compelling than the opinions of thousands of the world’s most renowned climate scientists whose studies contradict what John tells us.
John is highly educated with a master’s degree in nuclear science. Many of us are highly educated. My master’s degrees are in public health and toxicology. I am not an expert in climate science nor is John. That’s why we MUST defer to climate scientists, the vast majority of whom are issuing warning after warning about the dire state of our environment.
If some one tells you, “I’m not a doctor but I’ve studied heart surgery for most of a decade,” would you let that person perform your triple bypass? You’d be foolish to do so. When it comes to heart surgery, trust an actual heart surgeon. When it comes to climate change, trust the plethora of climate scientists who have no political agenda and who are warning of dire consequences if world leaders fail to take the real threat of climate change seriously. There is no reason to trust John McClaughry’s false statements.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vermont
