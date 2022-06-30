Here’s What I Wonder

I’m replying to the recent “I Wonder” letter about all the jobs available that can’t be filled. It asked: “So I wonder, if the estimated 63 million children that have been aborted since 1973 had been allowed to live, how many of these vacant positions would be occupied today??”
No, I never wondered about that, but it did cause me to wonder about a few other things. First, I wonder where the idea comes from that it’s a woman’s responsibility to have children in order to fill job slots.
Second, I wonder how many of those positions would be occupied today if people hadn’t been killed by gun violence. Oops, let me get back to abortion.
Third, if the concern is filling job vacancies, I wonder how many more women are going to be taken out of the job market if they are forced to have children because they can’t get abortions.
Have we forgotten that in 2020 with the Covid pandemic, many women left jobs to take care of their children because schools were closed. I wonder why more men didn’t leave their jobs.
In this country, we don’t have universal family leave and we don’t have readily available, affordable child care. The lack of these makes it hard to work and take care of children. Let’s remember that when it comes to children, it takes two to tango, a sperm and an egg.
Lastly, I wonder: If men were the ones having children, how available would abortion be? That’s what I wonder.
