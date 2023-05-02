Hey Bud, This One’s For You

Having recently completed the annual pick-up of the never-ending litter deposited on the roadside, I was awed by the preponderance of the blue-colored Bud Light cans on the road banks. Certainly, food wrappers from well-known fast-food chains, coffee-to-go containers, emptied spirits bottles, gas stop mart purchases ranging from water bottles to tobacco chew cans and the like are discarded in great numbers along the roadside. Surprises this year included a once-inflatable wading pool, a “utility work ahead” orange road sign, and a molded plastic piece from the front of a Subaru. Yet, Bud is still king, prevailing over these contenders. None can compete with those blue cans for sheer numbers deposited on our roads.
Given the recent marketing flap with Bud Light, I am very curious to see if that brand retains its market share, as evidenced by the “empties” found along the road. Or will next spring see a shift to alternate beers? I guess we will have to wait and find the results in next year’s spring cleanup. Of course, a welcome surprise would be to see an increase in effort to carry the trash home or to a gas stop for proper streaming of that waste. It would be a welcome approach to canning roadside litter!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.