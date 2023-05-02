Hey Bud, This One’s For You

Having recently completed the annual pick-up of the never-ending litter deposited on the roadside, I was awed by the preponderance of the blue-colored Bud Light cans on the road banks. Certainly, food wrappers from well-known fast-food chains, coffee-to-go containers, emptied spirits bottles, gas stop mart purchases ranging from water bottles to tobacco chew cans and the like are discarded in great numbers along the roadside. Surprises this year included a once-inflatable wading pool, a “utility work ahead” orange road sign, and a molded plastic piece from the front of a Subaru. Yet, Bud is still king, prevailing over these contenders. None can compete with those blue cans for sheer numbers deposited on our roads.

