High Cost of Climate Inaction
To the Editor:
American essayist and novel Charles Dudley Warner made the famous remark: “Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” Mark Twain often quoted this phrase, which is why it is misattributed to Twain. His remark reminds us of the futility of complaining about situations we cannot or will not do anything about.
When it comes to the climate crisis, however, our actions are not futile as there is much we can do to reverse global heating. But there is a vocal, small group of folks (less than 8% of Americans) who do not want us to take any climate action. Their opposition to government involvement has them seeing the climate crisis simply as a financial issue.
If we are going to talk about the climate crisis in purely transactional terms, we also have to ask what is the cost of doing nothing and who is paying that cost. We have to consider the cost of action and inaction in order to make an accurate decision.
2021’s record-setting extreme and unusual weather has demonstrated the cost of inaction. In the United States alone, 2021 extreme and unusual weather has cost over $100 billion. And who is paying for this? Americans are, and not just with our wallets. Americans are paying for climate inaction with the loss of their homes, business, and lives. Those with poor health, low incomes and the elderly are paying a disproportionate high price for climate inaction.
Those who want us to do nothing about the climate crisis call into question the nearly 200 years of climate science. However, 99.9% climate research agrees that burning fossil fuels is causing the earth to heat up which in turn is causing the extreme and unusual weather we are currently experiencing.
If we ignore the cost of people’s home, livelihood and lives, which denying the climate crisis does in reality, there are financial reasons for taking climate action. The annual cost saving from decarbonizing our economy is billions of dollars. Climate action will produce good jobs that pay more the average wage.
As any good businessperson would say, it takes investments to grow a business. In a similar manner, it is going to take some financial investments in order for us realize the cost savings from a green economy.
Climate justice is a major part of climate action because those who cannot afford the upfront cost are the ones suffering the most from the climate crisis while contributing the least to global heating.
Extreme weather caused by climate inaction is costing Americans billions each year, as well as our homes, businesses, and lives. In short, climate inaction is an enormous threat to our unalienable rights of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
