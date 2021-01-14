High Cost of Eating Out
To the Editor:
Restaurants are not going to like this, but I am writing this on behalf of low-income people, those living on Social Security with not much else in savings, etc.
Last Thanksgiving a friend called and said: “Why don’t we eat out for Thanksgiving? There’s a special for turkey dinner $15.95 a serving.” We said “No” partly due to the covid pandemic. I started adding up the cost: 2 people $32.00; coffee for 2 people $4.00, dessert for 2; $8.00. Now we are at $44.00 dollars. Even if say we didn’t have one adult beverage. Add a 15% tip, now we are at near 50.00 dollars.
I took that $50.00 to the grocery store, got a 12 pound turkey for 48 cents a pound; 6.00 dollars rough figures, cranberry sauce less than $2.00, a box of stuffing mix ; about 3.00 dollars; splurged on 2 bags of apples; 7.00 dollars; we made our own home made apple pies. Total cost $18.00. I went home with that and $32.00 in change. We had our own garden, so everything else for dinner came from there. Even if you had to buy that stuff, you would have a good amount of money remaining from 50.00 dollars. The two of us ate off that Thursday through Sunday ending up with turkey soup. Some left over meat still ended up in the freezer for a later day.
