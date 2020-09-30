Highway “Graffiti”
To the Editor:
Your September 30th issue had an above the fold, front page item titled “Highway Graffiti Makes More Work, Poses Hazard”. It described how a party or parties unknown had painted a “Trump endorsement” on highway surfaces around the area. I agree that such actions are inappropriate and, potentially, unsafe, as well as a waste of taxpayer money for cleanup costs.
However, Dana Gray politicized the article further by publishing Gary Briggs’ comments regarding President Trump.
The writer might have expanded a bit, once he went down the politics path, by noting that there is plenty of precedent for such activity, including government approved painting of “Black Lives Matter” on public highways around the country.
