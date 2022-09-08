Hilliard Will Get It Right the First Time
To the Editor:
FOUR times in ONE year Joe Kenney, District One Executive Councilor, voted to defund reproductive health providers – July and January 2022, December and September 2021. Joe voted against access to birth control, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing, cancer screenings, and more for low-income and uninsured Granite Staters who seek health care at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Equality Health Center, and Lovering Health Center.
Joe Kenney’s votes against these routine contracts is particularly concerning given the lack of access to preventative reproductive and sexual health care within rural areas like ours. His refusal to prioritize rural Granite Staters’ health care needs is downright dangerous! New Hampshire has low unintended pregnancies and teen pregnancy rates and good maternal health outcomes because the state Family Planning Program supports these positive measures. But, as public health officials have warned, Kenney’s continued votes to dismantle this program could change everything.
We cannot trust Joe Kenney to protect our health care access. That’s why I urge you to vote for Dana Hilliard, a District One Executive Council candidate who understands the importance of reinstating family planning contracts and protecting reproductive rights. Dana Hilliard has pledged to protect and expand access to the full range of reproductive health care for all people in the Granite State.
Without federal constitutional protections for abortion rights, ensuring access to critical preventative health care for New Hampshire’s most vulnerable populations has never been more important. Join me this November in taking a stand for reproductive health care!
Stephanie Weiner
Lancaster, N. H.
