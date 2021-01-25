Hilltopper Aloft
To the Editor:
In the absence of the Vermont interscholastic high school indoor track & field season this winter, a walk down St. Johnsbury Academy Green & White sports memory lane will provide a look at a past accomplished Hilltopper high jumper, the late Henry Fuller (SJA Class of 1936).
At the inaugural Dartmouth College open invitational indoor interscholastic track meet (“Dartmouth Meet Draws Fine Entry, Athletes of 18 Schools Compete Tomorrow,” The Boston Globe, Fri. Mar. 13, 1936, at p. 30), St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute were the two Vermont schools representing The Green Mountain State. The meet brought together schoolboy stars from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, and New Jersey.
While the Academy as a team finished in ninth place, SJA senior Henry Fuller took first place in the high jump. With a crowd of 1,500 on hand in Hanover, “[o]ne of the more enthusiastically received performances was the one turned in by Capt. Henry Fuller of St. Johnsbury Academy who won the high jump with a brilliant leap of 6 feet 2 3-4 inches and then on three more tries barely missed tying the world’s interscholastic record.” (“Henry Fuller Is Near World Mark At Hanover Meet,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Mar. 16, 1936, at p. 3). Fuller, also a capable cross-country skier, would go onto to score 60 ¾ individual points during the Academy 1936 outdoor track and field season.
