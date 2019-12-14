His Problem Is Ours!

To the Editor:

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since we first considered addressing a situation one individual faces, which we all face these days. If we let waters roll past, we later can develop regrets.

An adept businessman, Joe Buzzi is a thoughtful, considerate member of our community. We are not close friends with him, but he has always warmly greeted us on the street or other places. He once ran a successful paging communications company before selling it, and has sometimes aided others starting out in business.

Both business and home owners face more and more U.N.-sourced bureaucratic nonsense in our time. Such rules-from-on-high tend to pose as being “local”, but always nudge local leadership commonsense aside, while delaying or even blocking solid private venture planners such as Buzzi.

