Historic Legislative Session
To the Editor:
Dear Friends and Neighbors,
The legislature adjourned for the 2021 session and it was certainly one for the record books! We conducted all business remotely and our Green Mountain State received a vast infusion of federal aid due to the pandemic.
What an honor to carry your priorities with me into the statehouse as a strong advocate for rural communities! I worked diligently to ensure that the millions of dollars coming into the state were put to immediate and effective use. I advocated for high-impact, once-in-a-lifetime investments to accelerate recovery in all 14 counties of the state and advance priorities for our future.
We passed legislation that makes historic investments in the health, well-being and economic security of Vermont’s families and small businesses including:
— High-speed, reliable internet
— High-quality, affordable childcare
— Housing infrastructure
— Climate, clear water and transportation investments
— Supports for small businesses
As a result of this work, Vermont is one step closer to a more prosperous and resilient future for all Vermonters.
Read my full report on the 2021 legislative session and the major bills passed this year at www.katherinesimsforhouse.com/report. Visit my legislative page on the general assembly’s website at https://legislature.vermont.gov to see the bills I co-sponsored and how I voted on all the bills that came to the House floor.
It has been a true honor representing the people of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Glover, Sheffield, and Wheelock in the Vermont House of Representatives.
If you need assistance or want to discuss your priorities or needs, please reach out anytime. I look forward to connecting with you.
Katherine Sims
State Representative
Craftsbury, Vt.
