On January 24, 2023, a deeply divided Zoning Board of Adjustment will consider an application for a special zoning exception which would allow conversion of the historic Littleton Motel on Main Street to multi-family residential units. The issues under consideration have been fairly and accurately reported in the Caledonian.
The application, if approved, would enable housing for tenants in need of outside support or services. Funding would be derived from New Hampshire’s Multi-Family Support Housing Program and would be subject to a State requirement that some units be reserved for low-income housing.
The proposal is a matter of deep concern regarding possible negative effects on the vibrant, visitor-friendly retail district on Main Street as well the character of a settled residential neighborhood. Most importantly, the Board’s action will set a precedent for the siting of similar facilities in the future.
I urge homeowners and affected retailers to attend to Board’s January 24 meeting to inform themselves on the pending proposal and to share their views.
