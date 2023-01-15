Historical Gem
To the Editor:
There is a historical gem located in the middle of Whitefield that you have probably driven by a million times. It is the Whitfield Public Library; a center of activity available to all residents of Whitefield, with a myriad of programs, classes and presentations, along with access to practically any book or video of interest that you might want – all for free.
It also has a storied history, which I would like to share:
Before the lightbulb was even invented by Thomas A. Edison in 1880, a group of entrepreneurial citizens of Whitefield decided to start a circulating library. On August 21, 1872, a few ladies and gentlemen met and organized the Whitefield Library Association (WLA), for the purpose of providing reading matter for themselves and their friends. Solicitations were sent out and the sum of $174.95 was received from various contributions. With this sum, the library, which was circulated among various members homes, was opened on January 11, 1873, with 208 volumes.
For 14 years, the books were circulated, additional fees were solicited, and more books were added, until the size of the collection (about 600 books) was too large to comfortably reside in one person’s residence. As this was taking place, the NH legislature enacted a law providing state aid to towns that would establish a free public library. With this added incentive, the WLA offered their collection to the town and the town voted to accept the offer, setting aside a room in the basement of the Town Hall for their first official public library.
In March, 1887, the library was opened for two days a week. A librarian was hired at a nominal salary overseeing the circulation of the accumulated 1,026 volumes. Thereafter, the town budgeted an appropriation each year (1900 - $500; 1901 - $525; 1902 - $500) and the number of volumes grew to 5,082 volumes.
By 1902, the library was bursting at the seams of its 25’ x 18’ quarters in the basement of the Town Hall. The Whitefield Woman’s Study Club decided it was time to find a way to build a freestanding library. They had heard about the philanthropic gifts being handed out by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. Likely inspired by the successful application of the towns of Littleton (which received $15,000 from Andrew Carnegie on March 14, 1902), and Berlin (which received $17,000 on December 27, 1902), the ladies of the Woman’s Study Club began lobbying Carnegie for a similar gift.
The “Carnegie formula” for receiving a gift to build a free library required the local government to demonstrate the need for a public library, provide the land, and commit to providing a budget for operation and maintenance. The annual budget was to be ten percent of the cost of the library’s construction. The final condition was that all the services should be provided for free.
The population of Whitefield at the time was about 2,100. In a letter to Mr. Carnegie, the applicants suggested that “[o]ur people have shown by their patronage of the privileges of the library that they are fond of reading, and they will, without doubt, readily vote the annual appropriation necessary to maintain such a building and the library it contains.” They described the existing library as “having reached the limit of enlargement,” with an entrance which could only be traversed by crossing a double railroad track, and the only light given by two windows on one side of the room. They informed him that the circulation of materials had increased
gradually over the years and that in 1902 the approximately 5,000 books in their collection had been circulated over 16,000 times, which led all libraries in NH for the last six years. They were also proud to inform him that they catalogued everything according to the Dewey system and periodically published a Bulletin, which was the first of its kind in the history of NH libraries.
On March 10, 1903, at the annual town meeting, it was voted that the selectmen would pursue the contract with Andrew Carnegie and “raise annually by taxation, a sum not exceeding in amount, ten percent.”
At that time the town did not know how much Mr. Carnegie was going to be giving, so they did not specify an amount for the support of the library. At first the thought was that the town would receive $10,000, which would have required the town to pay $1,000 in support. This was going to be a challenge for the town that had traditionally paid around $500 for the support of the library. After some back and forth correspondence with Mr. Carnegie, on April 23, 1903, he finally granted the town $7,500 on the condition that the town spend $750 in support of the library. The town held a special meeting on May 12, 1903 and voted to accept the offer.
On September 6, 1904, the building, designed in the neoclassical revival style by architect J. Lawrence Berry of Boston, was dedicated and opened to the public.
Today the library has somewhere around 10,000 physical items, including books, audio books on CD, DVDs, and a small selection of magazines. Through the library’s subscription to NH Downloadable Books, patrons have free access to thousands more ebooks, audio books, and magazines. The entirety of the state’s physical holdings, from every public library in NH, are available through inter-library loan. Approximately 1,600 Whitefield library card holders are able to take advantage of these amazing offerings. The library is proud to fulfill the legacy left by Andrew Carnegie, who understood the importance of free access to a fully functioning library.
Suzy Colt
Whitefield, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.