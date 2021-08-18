Hmmmm…
To the Editor:
Marion Mohri hit the nail on the head with her 8/17/21 letter to the editor detailing the corporate bias of the Ethan Allen Institute and its frequent contributors to the Caledonian-Record’s Opinion page. What is the Record’s own corporate affiliations that make them highlight these particular Ethan Allen Opinion page contributors?
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
Publisher’s Note: Our “corporate affiliations,” are our local advertisers. At the risk of revealing our secret bias, we certainly encourage readers to support them.
