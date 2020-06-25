Hold the Hyperbole
To the Editor:
By now I should be immune to the hyperbole tossed around by politicians and pundits, but even by today’s standards Deborah Bucknam’s June 24 column lays it on a little thick. Cries of “totalitarianism!” are rich coming from the vice chair of the political party that, despite receiving millions fewer votes in national elections, controls most of the Federal Government—the executive branch, the judiciary, the Senate—and that holds onto those majorities through outdated and undemocratic procedures- the electoral college, gerrymandering, and voter suppression. In her column, which drew comparisons between the Mt. Ascutney District School Board and Nazis, Ms. Bucknam writes of “Totalitarianism orthodoxy” whatever that is. Let’s be clear, totalitarianism is a system of government that is centralized and dictatorial and requires complete subservience to the state. It is plain illogical to call the people currently protesting state sanctioned violence and segregation agents of totalitarianism. People who, like me, are starting to speak out about the horrifying fact that the U.S. can claim 22 percent of the world’s incarcerated population are not the agents of state oppression, we are the opposite. I believe that Ms. Bucknam’s essay actually shows a willingness to turn a blind eye to policies that can be easily called totalitarian. “Our” totalitarianism is fine, it is only “your” totalitarianism that she is against.
I believe that we need to have a frank discussion about state power, its abuses, and its failures. We also need to talk about protecting space for unpopular views to be shared. I’m sure Ms. Bucknam would have meaningful points to contribute to these discussions. Unfortunately, any of those points are lost in a lecture about the Cultural Revolution. To the person who calls me a Nazi or a thug because I acknowledge my white privilege I say keep your totalitarianism to yourself. I want no part of it.
Carl Johnson
