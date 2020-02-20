Holding Campbell Accountable

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
John McClaughry’s letter to the editor of February 18 attacking Representative Scott Campbell reveals a great deal about both men.
First, is their temperament. At January’s regular monthly meeting of the St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee, which both Rep. Campbell and I serve, I asked him about the Global Warming Solutions Act. His response included the position of those who oppose the bill and their reasoning. He never once said a negative word about those opposing the legislation or their reasoning. It was evident that he respected their viewpoint even though it differed from his own.
Obviously, Rep. Campbell is secure enough in his position that he is not afraid to have his constituents form their own opinion by considering all viewpoints, not just his.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.