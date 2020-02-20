Holding Campbell Accountable

To the Editor:

John McClaughry’s letter to the editor of February 18 attacking Representative Scott Campbell reveals a great deal about both men.

First, is their temperament. At January’s regular monthly meeting of the St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee, which both Rep. Campbell and I serve, I asked him about the Global Warming Solutions Act. His response included the position of those who oppose the bill and their reasoning. He never once said a negative word about those opposing the legislation or their reasoning. It was evident that he respected their viewpoint even though it differed from his own.

Obviously, Rep. Campbell is secure enough in his position that he is not afraid to have his constituents form their own opinion by considering all viewpoints, not just his.

