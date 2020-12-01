“Holiday Wish List”
To the Editor:
On Sat.,11/28/20, the Caledonian Record featured an article about the “Holiday Wish List” program to encourage local shopping during the holidays, being sponsored by the St.Johnsbury Town Energy Committee. The goal is to not only inspire citizens to shop local, but to lower one’s carbon footprint as well, by limiting travel and reducing online shopping that leads to packaging waste and emissions produced through shipping.
The Wish List is for shoppers to fill out at stores where they find items they’d like to receive, and would include details to identify the gifts. The Wish List stays at the store, where friends or family can request to look at them to get gift ideas for that person. Each store should have blank copies for customers to fill out.
The article was misleading in that it stated that copies of the Holiday Wish List could be picked up at Boxcar and Caboose Bookstore. Originally the plan was for only merchants to pick up master copies there, which they could reproduce for their own shoppers. This is no longer the case. Many of the shops on Railroad Street have received copies to make reprints for their customers already. Merchants who still need a master copy and description of the program can contact me online at lwurzburg@yahoo.com.
