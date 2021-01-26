Holland Need a Representative that Works
To the Editor:
Brian Smith needs to work a lot harder for his constituents. Instead of sponsoring bills that have no chance of passing in the full legislature, he should be concentrating on issues that matter. His district consistantly has the highest unemployment rate in the state. I live in Holland and attend selectboard meetings fairly regularly. I have never seen Mr. Smith attend, even though he is our representative. We need jobs and economic development, Mr. Smith. School districts can determine their own flag flying policies based on the wishes of their residents. C’mon Brian. Do someting that matters.
Bruce Wilkie
Derby Line, Vt.
