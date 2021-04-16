Home Compost: the Danger to Dogs
To the Editor:
Please keep your dogs safe and out of your home compost. It is very dangerous!
Our dog just spent the night in the ER. Our compost pile is normally covered by a pallet fence but it was opened up briefly while we were turning it and spreading the finished compost on the garden. He never gets into any trash or anything like that so we just weren’t thinking about it, and weren’t aware of how dangerous it is. Out of nowhere he started seizing and couldn’t walk. We realized we had to go to the ER and learned more about what happened to him so I wanted to share it here in case not all home gardeners and home composters are aware. Especially with the new composting law in VT, we need to educate ourselves and our friends and family about this issue. Another FYI for those in this area the closest emergency vet right now is SAVES in Lebanon, NH. We held our dog Pepper in the car while he experienced severe tremors (looked like seizures) and respiratory distress for over an hour on the drive there. It was very sad and frightening.
Here is the info from the ER report. Diagnosis: Tremors secondary to tremogenic mycotoxin exposure. Mycotoxins are produced by certain types of molds. They cause generalized tremors in dogs and cats. Common sources include garbage, compost, moldy foods (especially cheese-containing and dairy food products), moldy bread, moldy nuts (e.g., walnuts, peanuts), and contaminated feeds/grains. Breeds aﬀected: Any breed of cat or dog can be aﬀected.
If you want to learn more about items in composting that are higher in lipids and proteins that cause the most dangerous molds to grow, you can look up the article “Digging Into Compost Intoxication” on the Today’s Veterinary Nurse website. There was also recently a story similar to our published in the Barton Chronicle, so this is happening right now across our region as home gardeners begin their preparations for spring planting.
And not that the cost is the important thing here. We are lucky to be able to pay to save our boy. But just if the fear of their harm isn’t enough to change the way you compost, our bill was over $1500. We received excellent care at SAVES in Lebanon but we were not allowed to go in with him due to Covid which was also very hard when we thought we might be losing our faithful companion.
I have contacted the NEK Waste Management District and the Vermont State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Waste Management and Prevention Division. They responded quickly and compassionately. They have also assured me that their facilitators discuss the danger of compost to pets in their workshops and have promised to add a sentence to the state’s composting website to share this information more widely. I understand that they don’t want to dissuade homeowners from composting, but I also think we as pet owners need to know the risk and act accordingly to prevent harm to our pets, or other pets and animals in our neighborhoods.
Rose Reynolds
Lyndonville, Vt.
