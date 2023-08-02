Homelessness
To the Editor:
I discerned a bit of editorial softening in Dana Gray’s most recent article about homelessness in the NEK recently , and was pleased with the note of compassion in Police Chiefs Page and Harris as they work with homeless individuals. No Vermont police chief I know feels good about having to push people on who have no shelter. And yet, we rely on police officers to do that.
It’s a little difficult to write about NEK homelessness, because the causes are complicated. The solutions? Not so much. But to get there we have to get over our attitudes about the deserving and undeserving poor, our fears that someone might “get something for nothing,” and several myths about families who lack shelter. It’s those attitudes that are hard to deal with and which prevent us as a state and a community from moving forward.
Because, c’mon. We are afraid. People who are unhoused scare us. They might lash out (unlikely), or they’re “druggies,” or we might get over-obligated and involved if we try to help. Or, or, or. And we make up lots of stories about people who unhoused and that helps us cope. Stories like, “some people prefer to be outdoors.” These are stories we tell to avoid dealing with real solutions.
And maybe we’re a bit insulted, too. We think, “I worked hard and they can, too. I lifted myself up, and they can, too.” This is not completely untrue, but it also dismisses the complexity of being unhoused and its causes. Not everyone who is unhoused is mentally ill, or addicted, or young and able-bodied, either. (I am quite alarmed at the number of community elders who are struggling with homelessness.) And while some unhoused people may have community, relying on the “resiliency and creativity of Vermonters” (as one senator opined) isn’t the answer either. Because what that really means is, if we leave them to fend for themselves, they’ll find a place to crawl into or a couch to surf on. One less to expend state money on.
The Caledonian article notes that, “the higher number of people homeless in the communities reflects the lower number of rooms available at the Fairbanks Inn…and the Colonnade Inn.” That’s a myopic perspective. The fact is, there is a system-wide failure causing an increase in unhoused people, and it is the result of poor-planning, lack of assertiveness here for public dollars that can create change, and a long-term unwillingness to see that we have families who are homeless. What we see now is just the tip of an iceberg. However, the paper’s observation also contains the grain of an answer. If having “hotel rooms” has proven to keep un-homed people off the street (good grief yes, do they have to be so visible?) then the answer is to house them.
Housing First is a way to make progress. Housing First would like to create an impact in the NEK, but cannot seem to get a toehold here. ‘Cause we have an attitude that isn’t working. Every human being requires shelter of some kind. By providing housing first, we can then add in services and supports that are more effectively helpful and efficient. (Let us recognize that landlords want first, last, and deposit money up front. Not unreasonable, but where will a homeless person find this?) Housing First works WITH who human beings are, rather than against human nature. And still, let us admit that we need changed and updated systems and policies to make it all work. Individual responsibility does play a role if a person has any spark left. But that dissolves quickly in the face of policies and bureaucracies designed to fail human nature.
Speaking of individuals, some things we individually can do to help the situation? Speak up to elected officials about our issues of homelessness here. You are not going to lose anything by doing it, so don’t be afraid.
Let’s educate ourselves about what causes homelessness and who it affects. Bet you’ll be surprised. I am still learning. It’s eye-opening.
Refuse to collude with NIMBY.
Buy someone a cup of coffee and a sandwich. Just leave it with them and go – that’s okay. But you might learn something if you chat.
Ask your church what it sees as its mission concerning homelessness. Here. And contribute to Joshua House, a local virtual non-profit that helps people retain housing or get into housing.
Call out legislators when they show they are not getting it, and VT Housing & Conservation Board, too. Talk about going upstream and examining policies that make and keep people homeless. Let them know you are watching and caring about this issue. Look to see if there is NEK representation on Legislative Tasks Forces and Committees around housing. Ask for a Housing First approach. Look, these people with power need us as much as we need them.
Connect homelessness to health care. Because homelessness is a health care issue. Providers need to be fully aware of the causes and preventions and be active participants in discussions, referrals, and treatment.
This is not going to get better unless we take a deep dive to understand it. The whys are complex. The answer is housing. The end result is better for everyone. Everyone.
Barbara Morrow
Sutton, Vt.
