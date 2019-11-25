Homelessness Is a Choice
To the Editor:
There’s no denying it: homelessness exists because people make bad choices and suffer from moral failings. Time and time again, people choose to prioritize profits over shared prosperity; fight against public investments in housing and support services; and establish segregationist policies to isolate the victims of our failed systems. Homelessness is no accident – it’s a predictable feature of our economic and political systems.
It’s discouraging to see the people who benefit most from those systems pressuring town planners to shunt people experiencing poverty and homelessness out of sight. The language and arguments I’ve read about the warming center at the United Community Church are reminiscent of tactics taken by racist segregationists in the south – “othering” groups of people by evoking fear and loathing, and holding up perceived danger to children and elders as a cynical red herring.
We live in a town with high poverty. A town where most jobs don’t pay a livable wage. A town without enough decent, affordable housing. We live in a town that lauds the businesses getting people drunk and dependent, but scorns the people who turn to these substances to numb the pain of trauma, hopelessness, or mental illness. There are gated complexes and places like Greenwich, CT for people who can’t bear the sight of the collateral consequences of their rapacity. St. Johnsbury is a community with real people and real problems that should be brought to the center, not pushed to the margins. A warm church basement with coffee and food seems like the least we could do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.