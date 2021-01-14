Hometown Shopping
To the Editor:
25 years ago I went to Caplans Army and Navy store to see if they could help me with a $200 Caplans gift certificate I had received a number of years before and promptly lost. Gary informed me that they would not have gift certificate records going back that far. I figured that was my bad luck, grabbed a couple of items and headed to the checkout, where Gary handed me a new $200 gift certificate, no questions asked.
In a time when my hometown bank is located in another state, I’m going to miss Caplans.
Mark Nurenberg
