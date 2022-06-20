Honest, Law-abiding Citizens
To the Editor:
Statistics indicate there are over 393 million firearms in civilian hands in the United States. So what? What difference does it make how many firearms honest, law-abiding citizens have? Not one of these 393 million “guns” has committed a crime. Not one has perpetrated a mass shooting.
There are over 12 million licensed hunters in the U.S., contributing an estimated $36 billion to state economies. Which, interestingly, makes American hunters (a well-trained militia) the largest army on earth. These 12 million hunters are not criminals, are not involved in gang violence, and present no danger to the community. Yet they are trained and able to assist in a viable defense of the country if needed. Sometimes referred to as “a rifle behind every blade of grass”.
Limiting, impeding or penalizing these honest free citizens of America, who have not committed any crimes or threatened any one, has no effect on crime or mass shootings.
Statistics also show that approximately 12 percent of criminals used a firearm during their crime, mostly handguns, and rarely purchased from a retail location, or from person-to-person sales. I’m not aware of any laws, current or suggested, that can restrict or prevent private sales.
Entering a school and shooting people is against the law in every state. Those laws haven’t prevented a single crime that I’m aware of. Murder is against the law. Possession and/or sale of illegal drugs is against the law. How those laws working for you? In our local police logs, drug sellers and users seem to all have firearms and I’m pretty sure none of them are “legal”.
However many days or weeks prior to the Uvalde shooting the shooter had made up his mind to carry out his horrifying act, the law was never a consideration to him. His life was not a concern because he was ready to surrender it – to law-enforcement or his own hand. What law can be passed that will prevent frustrated, angry, mentally ill or malcontent people from taking a weapon and killing or maiming?
A fraction of one percent of those who commit a gun-related crime will legally purchase a firearm and then commit a crime with it. The fact is criminals don’t care what the laws are. The streets of many of America’s urban areas have more firearms per capita than anywhere on earth – almost none of which have been “legal” for decades. These same urban areas have just about every imaginable “gun law” possible and they have little to no effect on preventing crimes committed with firearms.
A mass shooting, especially in a school, is a horrendous crime and a challenge to understand. Truth is, firearms are not the problem. We’ve had millions of firearms in America for a long time. The mass shootings and street crime only developed a few decades ago. Let’s not rush to regulate or penalize a group of people who bear no responsibility in the problem.
Sincerely,
Reed A. Garfield
Lyndonville, Vt.
