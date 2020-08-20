Honor John Lewis

To the Editor:

While calls to rename the Edmund Pettis bridge in Selma, Alabama after John Lewis is appropriate. His powerful legacy as a civil rights icon, reformer, and patriot is worthy of much more far reaching memorial – the passage of the Voting Rights Advancement Act (VRAA)!

As Lewis’ story illustrates, before 1965, voting was difficult for Blacks in the South. By passing the Voting Rights Act (VRA), which struck down literacy tests and suppressive laws, America committed itself to ensuring voting rights for all citizens, regardless of race, party, or region.

But in 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that states with long histories of voting discrimination no longer needed to get federal approval before changing voting rules. The court naively asserted that “our country has changed.” By 2018 24 states had new voting restrictions in place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.