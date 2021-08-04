Honorable?
To the Editor:
A recent writer to the Caledonian extolled the virtues of his political hero, current NH governor Sununu. The writer, a well known local Littleton Republican, signed off using the honorific “The Honorable”, presumably because of previous service in the NH legislature.
But, for Republicans in general, is it honorable to sit on your hands and not challenge Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen from him? A Republican admitting that Joe Biden is President is minimal, but a Republican admitting Trump is a true loser, now that would be honorable.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
