Hope
To the Editor:
On behalf of H.O.P.E. I would like to thank the St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville Police Departmnts for their help in identifying the homeless in our community. Working together we can make a difference in the NEK.
Always,
Bob McCabe
Lyndonville
