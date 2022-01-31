Response to letter 1/29-30 requesting the Caledonian host open forum.
The letter was written by Joanne Margaret Brown. She was responding to the news that the information meeting for Town Meeting this year would be on line. She said many people, particularly senior citizens may not have the know how or set up to attend. She creatively requested your paper help in this community need, expressing appreciation for what The Caledonian already offers. The idea of a community forum is exciting and helpful. I am a senior citizen living in senior housing, our community, Passumpsic View Apartments, has come to the selectmen about the sidewalks in our town. For those of us with canes, walkers, and wheelchairs, and general unsteadiness, there are many places we can not walk. I would very much appreciate this paper hosting a public forum this month of February, as she requested, pointing out that there are only 28 days in this month this year!
