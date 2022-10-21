After reading articles by Mr’s McClaughry and Campbell on the housing shortage, I have an observation both neglected.
Over the last decade maybe longer, non-profits have vacuumed up large numbers of multi-unit buildings all over the N.E.K. removing those units from the open market for those persons not on some kind of social welfare. This has pushed rents much higher for the remaining units and made some areas almost devoid of open rentals.
The very people who would help spur growth can’t find a place to live. It appears those making these decisions on housing aren’t looking beyond the immediate because long-term results aren’t good for anyone looking to grow and advance.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.