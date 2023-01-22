Housing Shortage
To the Editor:
How Missing Middle Housing can solve the housing shortage.
When my wife and I moved to the Littleton area, one of the biggest draws for us was housing affordability. It has been shocking to see how high rents and home prices climbed in just a few short years. We are losing some of the best and brightest folks I know because of it, often triggered by landlords hiking rents hundreds of dollars per month at lease renewal, or taking rentals off market to convert them into Airbnbs. This is leading to a decline in the next generation workforce that will severely limit the economic and creative potential of our state.
This week the North Country Council presented its regional housing needs assessment. The report estimated that we need an additional 516 rental units and 1,236 ownership units in Grafton County by 2025 in order to achieve a healthy housing market. One unexpected finding is that median income households are renting more than they should be, indicating a lack of suitable homeownership opportunities.
Fixing this problem doesn’t require cutting down forests to build huge, expensive housing developments. Nor does it require massive state investment in low income housing. Instead, we can slightly, subtly increase the density of our town centers to meet rising demand for housing and labor. HB44, the “Missing Middle” housing bill, would allow development and renovation to establish duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in areas with single family zoning that are served by public water and sewer. These types of buildings helped the American working class achieve economic stability, but the last half century of overly restrictive zoning is now bringing hardship on younger generations.
There is often a reluctance to build more housing or increase density out of a fear that it will change the character of our towns. What I stress to my neighbors is that the demand to live in this beautiful place is not going away, but through our choices we can pick which parts of that character and culture we preserve. If we choose not to provide adequate housing for our workers, the locals who have grown up here and served this community for years, we are choosing for them to be forced out. Outsiders with deep pockets will not be stopped. The rich can afford to buy or build whatever they want. In this way, through our inaction, we lose the local vibrancy we’re trying to protect. I urge you to support HB44 and to advocate to your local land use boards about the benefits of Missing Middle Housing.
Jordan Applewhite
Sugar Hill. N. H.
