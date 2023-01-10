I read with happiness the recent front-page article about Bud Stevens and Josh Simpson proposing to build a 96-unit housing complex in Lyndon. The story was a pleasant counterpoint to other recent stories about Northeast Kingdom people fighting against the development of housing in their neighborhoods.
I believe that all people deserve housing they can afford – and I was heartened to hear Gov. Phil Scott include an emphasis on the need for housing development in his recent inaugural address. Vermont will not attract new workers without adequate housing. The need is now – not five or ten years down the road.
There has been very little development of neighborhood housing in our region for decades. One exception is Abenaki Loop off Brown Farm Road and Red Village Road in Lyndon. At one time the area was proposed for use as a log yard (not a great idea for land near a nursing home and school). Instead, today there is a planned neighborhood there, with good looking homes that are normal-sized (not McMansions). The area has nice landscaping, clustered homes with a central greenspace, and the area has become a nice neighborhood for an afternoon walk. I hope similar developments might be in the works for the future – developments that are not in floodplains or other marginalized parts of communities.
One more thought – I’ve wondered if it would make sense for towns to do inventories of derelict housing properties. It seems to me that such lists could be used to prompt either private or public negotiations with owners, so that the properties could be redeveloped to create needed housing. A quick look around any Northeast Kingdom town shows that there are many empty houses and buildings, with broken windows and junk-strewn yards, that would be wonderful spots for new housing to be developed.
