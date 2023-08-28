Houston We Have a Problem
To the Editor:
I have to admit I wrote the majority of this letter before the GOP debate. On that night six of the eight people on that stage affirmed they would support a convicted felon as he sought to attain the highest office in our country. Really!!!!!!!!!! This [was ] the party of law and order. Republicans, if you vote for any of these people you are supporting a truly 2-tiered system of justice. The rich and powerful are above the rest of us. Never mind the hedging and misrepresenting the truth and the rest of it. Honestly the whole thing turned my stomach. So it’s all out there now folks. Quality of character, willingness to put the people needs ahead of private interests, having a moral center and a code of ethics counts for NOTHING. Voters, for the love of country don’t let this happen to us. Many of us plainly saw who Trump was the first go around. Voters PLEASE fix this. The elected officials and others who now represent party have the moral fiber of a mafia car bomber. Shame on all of you.
I watch too much news, I admit it. On any given day a watch a little of the BBC, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, MSNBC and PBS. I don’t follow tweets. I only go on line to do research by using the tool bar for an open question research ex. did Hillary question the election results? Ans. she conceded her race the morning after the election. We sorely need a better informed electret
I hope, as citizens we will do better job using critical thinking to process information, it can be tricky to differentiate between fact and opinion ex. it is 101 degrees – 101 is really hot, a simple example but you get the picture. One must also remember that our 1st Amendment allows us to lie, you can tell the biggest whopper ever. We are also entitled to equivocate or make misleading comparisons ex. Hunter has done bad things so why are we singling out Trump, Just a note, Hunter was NEVER president. Trump was free to challenge the election results. In over 60 cases heard by courts, Republican judges some even seated by Trump lost EVERY case. So he has had an opportunity to raise concerns. He LOST 61 to zip.
I want to examine the rhetoric “Trump’s 2 federal and 1 state indictment there is a clear example of a corrupt DOJ, Special council and DA with an ax to grind.” Let’s review the process:. The Feds select a special council [Jack Smith] and state elected DA [Fani Willis] who then explore acts of questionable behavior. If they find what they think is a case they empanel a special grand jury. These are everyday citizens. They are there to hear the evidence. In all three cases the citizens returned an indictment, a total of 53 counts. Trump was NOT indicted by Biden, DOJ or the Special Counsel or Georgia DA, he was indicted by ordinary citizens., who are now being terrorized by Trumps MAGA team. Trump and his minions will stand trial and be judged by ordinary citizens on the jury where his defense will try to defeat the claims made by Jack Smith and Fani Willis We all know the drill.
Can we just let the process play itself out without the histrionics
Respectfully,
linda cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
