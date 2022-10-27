How Can We Stop This Madness?
To the Editor:
Reading the Caledonian-Record about the drug dealing shooter from Mass. has a lawyer that wants to put him in the youth offender class which is one of the biggest farce that Vermont would ever do if it is allowed to happen, you can’t blame the lawyer because that is their job to get their clients off with the lowest charge as possible.
But come on 20 years old, give me a break and I hope that the judge does not allow this to happen, even though they set bail at $7500 and released him in the custody of his “proud parents” in Mass. which Vt. cannot have any legal control over this scum while he is in Mass. Real smart legal system, we have in this country but do not smoke a cigarette or stop and talk with someone on the sidewalk downtown or they will lock you up. It is so amazing how the liberal judges and politicians can sleep at night knowing that this scum is out there probably doing the same thing as soon as he gets out of lockup. There is a big chance we will not see him in court again until he does another shooting or dope deal and hopefully get caught again, but that does not scare them because they know in Vt is catch and release. I am sure when he gets back home if he even goes back home he will get together with more of his kind and party and make fun of our judicial system up here in Vt.
At one time in the past one of the liberal writers to the Letter to Editor asked me what I was so scared of and to answer that question now is I am not as long as I still have my 2nd amendment right to protect myself which if we keep going the way it is we will not be able to stop this scum.
We also have these two clowns that were involved in the shooting of a man on Elm St. and now he is paralyzed for life as far as I know where one wants to retract his confession and the other one is wasting our tax dollars for another trial. I believe in the system but there is a point to where we need to look at reality. I am wondering is this what these liberal politicians really want? Do they want to stay in power that bad to allow this scum to run the streets.
I believe that not too far from now (which I hope it doesn’t happen) there is going to be a revolt against the crooked politicians and scum that are taking over our streets. It is not safe to walk downtown or even in their own neighborhoods these days unless they are carrying something for defense but I still feel real sorry for the elderly who made the neighborhoods, they live in a good place to live till these drug addicts and dealers all moved in and took over to where all the good people do not want to leave their homes out of fear. We watched these people do this in the cities and didn’t think much of it because it was on tv and somewhere else and it wasn’t in our back yard but guess what “IT IS HERE NOW AND HAS BEEN FOR QUITE AWHILE”. I really do not know if it is too late now or can we stop it or at least try to curb it in some fashion to try and slow it down. I feel so sorry for all my grandkids and their kids who are going to have to deal with this as the years go on.
Instead of defunding the police and taking gun rights away from legal gun owners lets do the opposite and try and save our country.
Thank you for reading all of the LTE on both sides of the isles
Lets try and make peace for a change and maybe our grandkids will have a fighting chance to save our country.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
