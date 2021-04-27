How Democrat Representatives are Voting
To the Editor:
This list represents how New Hampshire Democrat representatives scattered throughout the state have been voting in the New Hampshire General Court in Concord through April 9, 2021.
On all of these votes, more than 90% - in most cases 97% - of Republicans voted the other way.
TAXES & FEES
97% AGAINST prohibiting an income tax on earned personal income. (CACR1)
97% AGAINST prohibiting any broad-based sales tax. (CACR2)
100% FOR requiring state taxpayers to make up for poor investments by the Retirement Board. (HB274)
98% AGAINST reducing the cost of electricity. (HB614)
99% AGAINST reducing the cost of electricity. (HB351)
EDUCATION
99% AGAINST giving parents more information about students’ assessments. (HB194)
98% AGAINST expanding the choice of school options in an educational hardship to private schools and not just public schools. (HB388)
96% AGAINST requiring students in the university and community college systems of New Hampshire to pass the US civics naturalization test. (HB319)
100% AGAINST requiring schools with unused space to make it available to approved charter school students. (HB278)
GUN CONTROL
96% AGAINST permitting self-defense within a vehicle. (HB197)
97% AGAINST requiring political subdivisions to obey state law regarding firearms regulation. (HB307)
85% AGAINST allowing law-abiding persons to carry a loaded firearm on an OHRV or snowmobile. (HB334)
97% AGAINST strengthening the right to keep and bear arms. (CACR8)
93% AGAINST stating that displaying a firearm to warn away a trespasser is not a crime. (HB196)
97% AGAINST clarifying that displaying a firearm does not constitute reckless conduct. (HB195)
ELECTION INTEGRITY
99% AGAINST improving voter checklists to remove people who have moved or died. (HB285)
100% AGAINST requiring the same level of identity for absentee ballot requests as all other voting. (HB292)
CIVIL RIGHTS
99% AGAINST requiring a two-thirds vote of the legislature for the taking of property in a declared emergency. (HB402)
97% AGAINST guaranteeing free exercise of religion even during a state of emergency. (HB542)
97% AGAINST protecting religious services as essential services that may not be unduly burdened. (HB440)
OTHER
98% FOR presuming the defendant is guilty until proven innocent. (HB246)
97% AGAINST allowing school nurses to have associate (community college) degrees rather than bachelor’s degrees. (HB349)
91% AGAINST prohibiting municipalities from requiring a license for children to operate a lemonade stand. (HB183)
91% AGAINST allowing after market window tinting to the same degree as can be ordered on new vehicles. (HB224)
100% FOR spending public funds for abortions. (HB2-1068)
91% AGAINST requiring that any baby born alive shall not be killed just because it was unwanted. (HB233)
98% AGAINST prohibiting abortions after 24 weeks. (HB625)
Nick De Mayo, M. Ed.
Sugar Hill, N. H.
