How Do We Heal?

To the Editor:

In 1858, Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” In today’s world of opinion masquerading as news, our national house as never been so divided. America has become a nation of black and white, right and wrong, liberal and conservative. Lies are passed off as truth, rhetoric is inflammatory, and conspiracy theories abound. It’s time to find a way to heal and come together as Americans once more.

We must throw away toxic stereotypes. Liberals believe all Conservatives are racists, religious fanatics, and uncaring xenophobes. Conservatives believe all Liberals are pro-abortion, anti-police, and willing to let all immigrants enter our country illegally.

None of this is true.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.