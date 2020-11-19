How Does This Happen?

To the Editor:

The tragic death of Kenneth Johnson while in custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections should shock all citizens of this State.

There was total incompetence at every level,lack of safety protocols, lack of basic human decency and just a glaring example of how government bureaucracies really work. It should make every citizen of Vermont sick to their stomachs.

Right or wrong, good or bad, people in custody are owed by our Constitution the right to be protected and held safely until they are adjudicated by the legal system.

