How Far We’ve Not Come
To the Editor:
On January 14, 2017, I wrote a letter to the editor stating that Donald Trump posed a palpable threat to our republic. I suggested that the people of the Northeast Kingdom would never allow this vicious, sexist, racist, bully to become our superintendent of schools. And yet, he became our 45th President, because we allowed him to turn the 2016 national election into a bizarre reality TV show. He created a myth of stolen “greatness” that was theatric, effective, and untrue: - We, the deserving, have been screwed out of what is rightfully ours - wealth - opportunity - respect - safety. - He blamed Democrats, federal and state governments, refugees, minorities, the poor, and the powerless, for this injustice. He lied and he whined.
His game plan is the same for 2020, and many of our fellow citizens still support a man they wouldn’t trust to run the Kingdom East or St. Johnsbury School Districts. He has destroyed the careers of honest bureaucrats and members of the military. He has enriched himself and his family. He has not paid income taxes. He has sprung his buddies from jail. He has hurled thugs at peaceful protesters. He has used the office of the Presidency as a shield against personal lawsuits. He has turned the White House into a TV set. He has used our newest Supreme Court Justice as an extra in a Trump 2020 campaign ad.
Perhaps the president’s supporters believe that such malice is unimportant, but how can they not care that, after four years, his administration has yet to develop “a greatest ever” infrastructure program, or a “wonderful, amazing” health care program, or a “fairest ever” restructuring of our tax code? And how can they not care about his cavalier, “rich boy” handling of a pandemic that grows worse with each passing day? He says, “It is what it is.” For approximately 225,000 Americans, “It was what it was.”
