How Many More School Children Have To Die?

As another open season on America’s schoolchildren draws to a close for the summer perhaps it’s time to review the permitting process that allows for the ambush of our nation’s children as they quietly engage in their daily learning activities. And while we’re at it, let’s take a look at why we continue to permit shootings not only in our nation’s schools but throughout our nation’s communities, including our shopping centers, theaters, places of worship, and even within the sanctuary of our homes, backyard gatherings and family celebrations. And if we’re willing, let’s also ask ourselves why we, as a nation, are okay with the fact that over 50 people a day are killed by firearms throughout the United States.
Or is all of this carnage just a fact of life we are willing to accept in a nation - the only nation - which has more firearms than people? Is the horrendous death of a classmate now and then the cost our children must pay in exchange for our nation’s collective right and freedom to bear arms? Is there a limit to how many schoolchildren must die before we acknowledge that the first one was too many? And how long will it take us to recognize that our “thoughts and prayers” don’t seem to offer a young child much protection against an assault-style rifle - or any firearm - as its ammunition rips through their flesh?
