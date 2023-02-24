How Pathways Assists the Local Community
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
In 2022, Littleton granted Pathways $3,200 to maintain and increase our Baby Boutique and Learn to Earn program. Lisbon and Whitefield granted us $200 and $250, respectively, to help pay for our online education classes. We are grateful to the individuals of Littleton, Lisbon, and Whitefield, for voting in favor of our warrant articles.
Our education program is the most utilized service offered. By subscribing to an online curriculum there are over 200 classes to choose from.
The center provides a wide range of services, including material assistance, prenatal classes, parenting education, healthy relationship studies, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, options counseling, mentoring, and more.
At the center, we also offer our Learn to Earn program, which rewards clients for furthering their education. In this program, clients who take our classes earn points, which can be used to receive additional items aside from the monthly material assistance program.
We understand that voters do not take allocating their hard-earned tax dollars lightly, so we are glad to provide a breakdown of how this money was spent.
From January 2022 through December 2022
Diapers, pull-ups, and wipes $1,043.80 ~ Clothing and footwear $1,270.87 ~ Formula and feeding supplies $168.39 ~ Hygiene items $76.15 ~ Baby equipment $319.69 ~ Education course books $227.23.
The remaining dollars are budgeted to get us through April of this year. Pathways is open Monday through Wednesday, 9:00-4:00; donations and visitors are always welcome. 70 Redington Street, Suite 100, Littleton, NH 03561; (603) 444-3991; www.pathwayscarecenter.org
Respectfully submitted,
Angel Marshall
Executive Director
Littleton, N. H.
