How We See Vermont
To the Editor:
There is a fable about a sage who sat at a fork in the road just outside of a village. A traveler came upon the wise one and asked, “What is the village ahead like?” The sage replied, “What is the village you came from like?” The traveler answered that it was a friendly village full of good people. The sage then said that the traveler would find the same was true of the village ahead. The traveler took the road leading to the village.
A second traveler came upon the sage and asked, “What is the village ahead like?” The wise one replied, “What is the village you came from like?” The traveler answered that it was a terrible place full of evil people. The sage then said that the traveler would find the same was true of the village ahead. The second traveler took the road leading away from the village to continued searching.
This fable came to mind when I read the recent CNBC survey that found Vermont as the best state to live in for 2022. The survey considered factors such as crime rates, environmental quality, health care and the availability of childcare. The inclusiveness of state laws in areas like protections against discrimination and voting rights are considered because these factors are important for recruiting and retaining employees.
CNBC notes that few states make it easier to exercise the right to vote than Vermont does. No state offers better access to childcare, and the health care system is top notch. Add clean air, low crime and low stress, and you get Vermont: America’s Top State to live in for 2022.
The reason that this fable came to mind is the opposite picture many present about Vermont on the editorial page of the Caledonian Record. It seems that they can see only what is wrong with Vermont. They appear not to have any hope for a better future and that any action results in negative unintended consequences.
Those of us who believe that Vermont is the best state to live in do not view the world through rose-colored glasses, or perhaps in this case green-tinted glasses. We are not naïve. We know that there are things in Vermont that need improving; however, we have hope. History shows us that improvement is possible, and that it occurs only when people act.
Writer, historian, and activist Rebecca Solint writes that “hope is only a beginning; it’s not a substitute for action, only a basis for it.” But hope for Solint is not the belief that everything is fine and will be fine. It is, rather, having a “broad perspective with specific possibilities, ones that invite or demand that we act.”
The second traveler in the fable is a cynic; someone who does not have any hope, and therefore does not believe that taking action will make a difference. This type of person looks backwards and mourns what is gone.
Fortunate for us, Vermont and especially St. Johnsbury has many first traveler types who look forward with hope and believe that possibilities will become reality when people act to bring them about.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
