Re: The ongoing debate about there being too few VT workers misses a singular point.
The current VT administration continues to call out a demographic crisis saying that VT has an insufficient number of workers and that reality threatens our economic progress. The knee jerk response of the administration so far has been to pay people with our tax dollars to stimulate them to move here to work.
Of course at the same time the administration opposes increases in the minimum wage, a worker funded paid leave program and acts tough at the bargaining table with VSEA with regards to wages and benefits for state workers, even with our most highly skilled staff.
