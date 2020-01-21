Human Rights
To the Editor:
Todd Leadbeater wrote: “The Constitution guarantees the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. All legitimate rights are listed in the Bill of Rights - if it’s not specifically listed in this document, it’s not a right.” From that flawed argument, he makes the case that healthcare is not a right.
The Indian Citizenship Act (1924) gave Native Americans citizenship rights, including the right to vote. The McCarren-Walter Act (1952) gave Asians not born in the US the right to apply for citizenship and then to vote. No mention of these rights in the Constitution!
Todd ignores the fact that every human being has human rights. Everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect. Throwing individuals into containment camps with filthy conditions is a violation of human rights. Ripping children away from their parents and keeping them separated is a violation of human rights. The Constitution doesn’t address that.
