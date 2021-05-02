Human Wildlife Relationship
To the Editor:
This is in response to a Mr. David Kelley’s guess opinion.
Mr. Kelley made reference to growing up in a hunting environment but never said he participated and I doubt he did. He also said he went to Montana where he learned to dislike trappers and trapping. Why, may I ask, did you not stay in Montana?
I was born and raised in Vermont and fish, hunt and trapped in this state.
All the bull that you broadcast about hunting verses trapping is the very retrotic that does make you an anti - hunt and trap individual as well as the Vermont Wildlife Coalition..
You and people like you try to pit one group against another. When one group, such as trappers, fall then you and your type move to the next, such as archers or bear hunts. You and your kind have been around for many years and will always come out with new angles.
The bottom line you are all sheep in wolf clothing. I have other descriptions but probably won’t print.
Thank you:
Ray Wells
St. Johnsbury Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.