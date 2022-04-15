Humane Treatment of Wildlife
To the Editor:
In the Guest Commentary published on April 8th, “Purported Animal Welfare Bills Miss the Mark,” the author, Ray Gonda, argues that animal rights advocates use tactics that are “unethical,” yet he fails to provide any evidence. However, he extols the virtues of trapping, which are at odds with the values of Vermonters as revealed in a 2017 poll conducted by University of Vermont’s Center for Rural Studies that indicate that over 70% of Vermonters want to ban all trapping https://www.protectourwildlifevt.org/_files/ugd/5073cd_c349fbfa0bfb4458b46919436a9afa8e.pdf.
Additionally, the practice of trapping using steel-jawed leghold traps is outlawed by 100 countries and ten states due to their inherent cruelty. The European Union prohibits the use of leghold traps and bans the importation of pelts obtained by steel traps. And yet, the author states that trapping is a “character building” pursuit for our youth.
Surely, there must be better ways of building character than causing unimaginable, prolonged suffering to animals. “Trapped animals frequently suffer extreme edematous swelling, torn or severed tendons and ligaments, and broken teeth and bones; some even chew off their own limbs to escape on three legs—called “wring off” by the trappers” (Animal Welfare Institute). This is not to mention the terror of a trapped animal who is vulnerable to predation. Did you ever get your finger slammed by a car door? Now imagine being stuck with your finger in that door, in any kind of weather, for many hours or days with hostile animals or people nearby.
Trapped animals aren’t even given a humane death. If the animal is still alive when found in the trap, guidance provided to trappers in the form of trapping manuals instructs them to kill an animal by delivering a blow to the head (by using a club, shovel, or metal pipe) or via suffocation, instructing a trapper to stand on the animal’s chest or choke the animal. Drowning is also a legal method of killing trapped animals in Vermont, a terrifying and violent way to die. Shooting a trapped animal is not always done because bullet holes can damage pelts and reduce the value of furs.
Ray Gonda tries very hard to discredit the nonprofit organization, Protect Our Wildlife, stating that they are anti-hunting despite the testimony of many of its members to the contrary. He goes on to state that they are probably anti-fishing ( zero evidence) and insinuates that if one allows for the rights of animals, then stepping on ants would be immoral. These red-herring arguments indicate an inability to debate the issue at-hand and seek to distract the public by fear mongering.
Gonda defends the casual hunting and trapping of animals for sport and letting the carcass rot, arguing that this is not waste, because it feeds scavengers. Every animal has a valuable and irreplaceable place in our ecosystem. We should learn from the First Nation peoples. Take what you need and use all of what you take. They showed respect for the intrinsic value of animals and lived in harmony with nature. Killing for the sake of killing did not enter the equation.
In closing, I will mention that ecotourism—tourism that promotes environmental conservation—has become big business. But Vermont has a public relations problem with many of its unethical hunting and trapping practices. People are eager to see or even hear LIVING animals in their natural habitat. More than 38,000 people visit the Vermont Institute of Natural Science every year. These visitors shop in local stores and eat in restaurants, enriching the local economy. With our decreasing snowpack resulting in fewer snowmobilers, we need a boost to our local economy. Wouldn’t it be a great way to build character of our local youth if they were enlisted as ambassadors of wildlife, and taught to lead hikes along trails, and create infographics about local animals? Maybe they would feel pride at their contribution to preserving an ecosystem, and the animals that live there, and supporting their local communities. Perhaps it’s time that ecotourism spread throughout Vermont. People will pay to hear coyotes’ howl and the slap of a beaver’s tail. It would be a win for the animals and a win for our economy.
Alice Roberge
Waterford, Vt.
