In my daily routines of reading the Caledonian-Record, waiting in the checkout line, hearing people in the break room at work, etc; I have noticed that many people are noticing a change for the worse in the way that people in general are interacting with and treating others.
The latest instance that comes to my mind was a letter to the editor by Doctor Mary Ready. These instances have brought to my mind the words of the Lord Jesus recorded for us in Matthew 24:12. The Contemporary English version of the Holy Bible reads this way, “Evil will spread and cause many people to stop loving others.” One bible translation instead of using the word “many” says “the greater number.” A greater number means a majority. Many of us are noticing a societal change for the worse in the prevailing actions and attitudes of people in general. It is not my intention here to preach but only to remind individuals that you and I do not have to be included in this majority. We can all as individuals make an effort on a daily basis to be milder, humbler, gentler, kinder, more polite, more empathetic and more compassionate human beings.
Sean Heywood
Monroe, N.H.
P.S. The Catholic Public Domain Bible renders the Lord’s words this way, “And because iniquity has abounded, the charity of many will grow cold.”
P.S.S. Webster’s online dictionary defines the word Charity this way: “generosity and helpfulness especially toward the needy or suffering also: aid given to those in need”
I think that often we think link charity with money such as sending funds to a charitable organization or purchasing something to donate such as food to the local food shelf but there are countless forms of charity that have no ties to the dollar.
P.S.S.S. Charity and kindness are not only for fellow human beings but for doggies and kitties and all of God’s creatures both great and small.
