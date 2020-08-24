Humility and Cooperation

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I feel I owe the readers a response to Paul Corbeil’s letter in the CR 8/15 & 16/20 titled “Liberal Democrats”. He did not relish my response to his letter, and to further uphold his contention that Black Lives Matter IS an organization, he cited the decision of a federal appeals court allowing a suit by an injured policeman to go forward.
I obtained a copy of the Associated Press dispatch reporting on this: Baton Rouge (AP) April 26, 2019 4:49 PM. I quote it here (emphasis mine): “A federal appeals court says a Louisiana police officer injured during protests over the 2016 killing of a black man can sue a Black Lives Matter ORGANIZER on the grounds he acted negligently by leading people to block a highway.
“The Advocate reports the Baton Rouge officer had sued DeRay Mckesson AND OTHERS who gathered as part of the Black Lives Matter MOVEMENT after police fatally shot Alton Sterling. A federal judge threw out the lawsuit, citing First Amendment rights and noting Black Lives Matter was TOO LOOSELY ORGANIZED TO SUE.
