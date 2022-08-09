Hunter’s nightmare: MY electronic devices failed and left me bewildered in the woods just before dark. The smart thing to do is sit down and wait for daylight, which I did and then I used the sun and walked out of the woods on my own.
I found out that there were hundreds of family, friends, and law enforcement people looking for me-suspecting the worst. I was unable to tell them I was OK as there was no cell service. I am totally embarrassed but thankful for all these people which refreshed my mind that there are still a lot of great people out there that don’t condemn or criticize others because we think or do things differently.
Thank you all! In 60 years of hunting, this is the only time help was needed and so next time- in the next 60 years- I won’t be here to need help.
