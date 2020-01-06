Hyperbole, Fear, and Uninformed Outrage Run Amok

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A week has passed since an early morning truck accident occurred that significantly impacted two drivers and their families. Over the course of the week, there have been several articles, social media posts, and letters to various editors published about the accident, most of which focus mainly on the cargo of the second truck involved and the time of day they were traveling.
They are filled with speculation and fearmongering that would have once been considered beneath respectable news organizations and relegated to fringe publications and conspiracy theorists. The tone and delivery of each missive is generally disrespectful and dismissive of the drivers and families involved, the job that they do, and the care with which they provide service to our communities.
These drivers get up well before the sun every day to provide a service that most people take for granted. The fact that this accident is even noteworthy speaks to their driving ability and safety record, given the number of daily trips they make in all kinds of weather and road conditions. They should be applauded for their efforts to preserve life and property in what was a tragic accident that very likely could have been much worse had it not been for their skillful actions and quick response that morning.
