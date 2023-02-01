I Agree With You Terri…To A Point
To the Editor:
I agree with you Terri, this vote should not be taken lightly and I encourage all to attend the public hearing on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 7pm at the Town Hall.
Thank you for the history of the Dalton Planning Board of which my Grandmother Agnes Mooney was a founding member, as well as the School Board and other boards, and held a full time job as well.
This is NOT the time to setup any minimum standards as they are already in place.
Undesirable elements are already here, break-ins and drugs are very prevalent. Why does this happen? Because we are an undeveloped town without an active Police Department, which we had for many years until a few years ago. Now that times are drastically different, we need an intown Police Department.
Super highways are already here, but some businesses still say Dalton is hard to reach, so that argument is not valid.
You keep referencing times 50 to 60 years ago. Why hasn’t anything been done by now if the “danger” was foreseen. Why has it started in the last few years?
Flood insurance, how many areas in Dalton have that problem? There will be a new board in place by then.
I agree, more people should get out and volunteer for the Town to prevent those self-serving people taking over when a highly contested project comes to town. However, there is little to no communication with the town’s people on the needs, very quiet, do not want to say there is a lack of transparency, but just saying. An example of not being transparent, when the question was posed to the Select Board at the meeting last Monday on whether there would be a draft or something of the budget before the hearing, the response was “do you really need that”? Umm, yes, we do need it ahead of the public hearing, we need to know what is proposed to be spent and to ask questions.
You say you are serving the community, no, you are serving the few.
As far as having new, inexperienced members, yes, I would suspect there will be new members, but I am sure that some “experienced’ members may be asked to join back, we know the importance of having experienced people, but also want to have a board who is not exclusive to a few people but open to all. Diversity is important.
We are supporting democracy and the town good by starting over. These boards have gotten out of control.
Spending $20,000 for a Master Plan is ridiculous, especially when the person we contracted is rarely available. There are other entities who do Master Plan design for a more reasonable price. We do not need carpool parking lots; we do not need to be educated. I feel my intelligence and the majority of the Town’s people’s intelligences are being insulted, thanks for nothing, especially when the Chair of the Conservation Committee tells me he is more intelligent than anyone in Dalton. That worries me and it should worry the town’s people.
Terri, I will give you credit where credit is due. You have been a life long resident of Dalton, and you have done a lot for the town while working a full-time job, which is conveniently contracted by the town. There are many of us who work a full-time job and hold many positions on the side.
Unfortunately, the fatal mistake was putting a part time resident on the Planning Board, but yet counts as a member of the Planning Board via an online, Zoom type presence. To that I add, to make the Chair of the Conservation Commission, Jon Swan, is insane.
Had these two appointments not happened, I doubt there would be positions to abolish these two boards.
Sincerely,
Pam Kathan
Dalton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.