I am a Racist…
To the Editor:
I am a racist. How could I not be? I wasn’t born a racist. I wasn’t even knowingly raised as a racist. I grew up in a white, segregated part of Boston. I received a parochial, white education where I was taught white history. This was during the 1960’s, which was a time of civil unrest, political assassinations, war, and great confusion for a young, naive white boy. The first black people I ever encountered was when I entered the military. “Black power” was something this naive white boy did not understand, fueled my fear, and consequently my racism.
Upon returning from my tour of duty in Viet Nam, where my racist-based-fear and ignorance flourished, I began to question many things about this country and myself. With a college course load consisting of criminal justice/sociology classes, I started to understand my white privileged status in this society and the injustice of institutional racism waged against people of color.
People in recovery know that the first step in the recovery process is admitting you have a problem. White America has never admitted that it has a problem. There has never been a national conversation about slavery; Jim Crow laws; the Ku Klux Klan; separate but equal; voter suppression; mass incarceration; police brutality against people of color; etc. The centuries of silence of white America makes us complicit with the atrocities of the oppressors. In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, wrote from a Birmingham, Alabama jail cell that: “…the white moderate, who is more devoted to order than to justice,” was more of an impediment than ““the White Citizens Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner.”
(1) comment
Ridiculous.
