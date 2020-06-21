I Am a Racist Too

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I never thought of myself as racist. I don’t want to be racist. But if I really look closely, the truth is I am racist.
In school we never learned about major historical events that affected our black, brown and Asian citizens. We learned mostly about white history and white culture. We learned that Christopher Columbus “discovered this continent.” How could he discover it when there were people here already? We didn’t learn about how Native Americans were systematically slaughtered and their land was taken away from them.
We learned about slavery and the Civil War, but not about what slavery actually was in this country. We didn’t learn about the 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution, or Reconstruction after the Civil War. We didn’t learn about lynching and massacres of black communities such as the one in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.
