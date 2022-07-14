I Am Just So Curious

I’m a naturally curious person and a couple of your recently printed letters really piqued my curiosity.
First: Mark Shepard’s “Reaching Again Toward America’s Mission” – He seems to feel somehow that Roe v Wade laws eliminated personal responsibility. I have a great deal of experience interacting with adults whose formative early years were unbelievably destructive due to parents/family that were neither equipped nor able to raise children. The overall system their parents were part of neither intervened nor provided anywhere near enough assistance to help these children – now adults – succeed in life. Their lives are a nightmare of poverty, drug abuse, homelessness and other challenges too horrible to imagine for most people. So, I’m very curious – Mr. Shepard – as our US society currently has an overdose epidemic, a homelessness crisis, an overabundance of children looking to be adopted and a mental health system that does not prevent mass school shootings - how in the world do you interpret a mother that knows she can not properly support a child and decides on medical intervention - that her decision is NOT personal responsibility. I’d also like to know what Mr. Shepard has personally done to substantially improve any or all of these societal issues. Please do share, Mr. Shepard. It’s very nice to have a dream, but at some point you must recognize the true realities in life.
My second question is for David Ewertz’s “Elon Musk” comment – in describing the Democratic party as a party of division and hate – how do you reconcile the extreme hatred and violence clearly shown on our television screens for all of us to watch on January 6, 2021? I believe not one single person committing violence in our Nation’s capital that day was a democrat. Not one.
